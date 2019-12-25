Younger Seahawks players ‘starstruck’ by Marshawn Lynch’s return to Seattle

K.J. Wright is one of the few remaining Seahawks players who has played with Marshawn Lynch before.

Thus, he's a quality source of information for his younger teammates.

"How is he?" many of them asked Wright upon hearing that Lynch was re-signing with the Seahawks this week.

"He's cool, you'll like him," Wright told them.

It's not like Lynch has been out of the game that long. He played in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders. But there's a mystique surrounding the running back that makes him somewhat of a folk hero, especially in Seattle.

"It's crazy cause these guys, they didn't play with him. Everybody's just kind of a little starstruck," Wright said. "I think they're trying to keep it cool. Once a week goes by, he'll blend in and just be one of the boys like he always has been."

Pete Carroll gave Lynch and Robert Turbin, who also re-signed with Seattle on Monday, a shout out at the start of Tuesday's team meeting. The entire team gave both running backs a rousing welcome, although there was no speech from Lynch, of course.

"That will never happen," Wright said, laughing. "It's just good to have him in here, and it was definitely acknowledged."

The veteran linebacker said that Lynch, now 33, hasn't changed a bit. That was evidenced by his brief "statement" to the media following Tuesday's practice.

"Happy holidays, merry new year. Y'all have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," Lynch said without taking any questions.

Classic Lynch.

The Seahawks have Christmas Day off before returning to work on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 17 matchup against the 49ers, one that will decide the winner of the NFC West.

Of note, it's the defense's turn to be announced during player introductions on Sunday at CenturyLink Field as the offense was announced before the Cardinals game last Sunday. Wright said he's working on making sure Lynch is a part of the introductions regardless, understanding full well the ovation he'd get from the 12s on hand.

With Lynch and Turbin set to run the show in Seattle's backfield, not to mention Luke Willson already at tight end, there will be plenty of nostalgia and reminders of Seattle's glory days in the mid 2010s. Wright is confident the contributions of the running backs will go beyond good vibes and positive sentiment.

"It's a good feeling having these guys back in the building, proven players," Wright said. "We took a tough ‘L' last week, but to get back this momentum, I believe it's going to play in our favor."

Younger Seahawks players starstruck by Marshawn Lynchs return to Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest