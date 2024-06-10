Younger Ahmed brother signs professional Notts deal

Farhan Ahmen, the younger brother of England leg-spiner Rehan Ahmed, has signed a three-and-a-half-year professional contract with Nottinghamshire.

Off-spinner Farhan, who is 16, has been part of the Notts academy, and made his second-team debut when he was 14.

Ahmed was picked for England's Under-19 World Cup squad, when aged only 15, and took five wickets in four games during the tournament in South Africa in January.

"He is a player with bags of talent and a high ceiling in the game. He’s a grounded individual, though, and he knows the work starts now for him to fulfil that potential in the years ahead," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

Ahmed has played more than 150 pathway games for the club.

"I’ve seen other players make that step from the academy on to the pro staff then play first-team cricket, which gives me confidence that I can do the same in the years ahead," he said.

"Equally, I don’t want to look too far ahead. I’ll do my best to take every chance I’m given and keep improving as a player in all aspects, while I hope I can help put Nottinghamshire in winning positions when I get the opportunities."

Rehan Ahmed was 17 when he made his first-class debut for Leicestershire and became the youngest man to play in a Test match for England when he took a record 5-48 on his debut in the third Test against Pakistan in December 2022.