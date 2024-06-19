Young Winger Open To Nottingham Forest Move

St. Pauli star Eric da Silva Moreira is open to a move to Nottingham Forest and the Premier League outfit are on the verge of sealing a deal for him.

The 18-year-old winger is a product of the St. Pauli academy system and last season made his senior debut for the team.

Da Silva Moreira is highly rated by the St. Pauli hierarchy, and in December, he helped Germany win the Under-17 World Cup.

The winger has managed to attract attention from Nottingham Forest and they are keen to sign him.

Nottingham Forest are in discussions with St. Pauli to land the youngster in the summer and are on the verge of agreeing a deal.

It is suggested that the Tricky Trees might have to pay a fee in the region of €1.5m to convince the German outfit to let Da Silva Moreira leave.

He featured 14 times for St. Pauli’s youth side last season in all competitions and registered four goals and one assist in his name.