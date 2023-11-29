Young Wildcats show they're quick learners in rout of Miami in ACC/SEC Challenge

LEXINGTON — Say what you will about Kentucky’s largely unseasoned roster, which features eight freshmen and two sophomores. Just don’t say the youthful Wildcats aren’t quick learners.

In their first high-profile matchup of the season, Nov. 14 against top-ranked Kansas in Chicago, UK held a 14-point lead with 16:21 to play. The Jayhawks roared back to win, 89-84.

Tuesday night at Rupp Arena, Kentucky held a 14-point lead over No. 8 Miami … with 16:04 to play.

The Wildcats didn’t make the same mistake twice, stepping on the Hurricanes’ throats and not allowing the visitors to rally, cruising to a 95-73 win.

And while the victory featured well-distributed offense — five Kentucky (6-1) players scored in double figures — none were better than the home state kid, Reed Sheppard. The freshman from London, the son of a pair of UK legends — his father, Jeff Sheppard, won two national titles with the Wildcats and was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 1998, while his mother, Stacey Reed Sheppard, left Lexington among the women’s program’s career leaders in numerous categories — put on a show.

Sheppard had a game-high 21 points, making eight of his 13 shots from the field, including a 5-for-9 effort behind the 3-point arc. Each time he sank another shot, the adoring crowd at Rupp grew louder and louder, reaching decibel levels heretofore unseen this season.

Thanks to Sheppard’s superlative showing, and the rest of his teammates, they made sure the Hurricanes’ (5-1) only hopes for a come-from-behind win resided in the dreams they’ll have on the flight home to Florida.

That UK won so decisively — rendering the marquee matchup in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge a snoozer — belied how competitive the contest was in the opening 20 minutes. The contest featured three ties, three lead changes and nearly as many shifts in momentum.

Kentucky jumped to a 10-point lead, 21-11, at the 11:39 mark of the first half. Miami took that salvo and smiled, as it volleyed back and authored an 18-2 run in less than four minutes to take a 29-23 advantage. But the Wildcats had a response of their own, ending the half on an 8-0 run to head into intermission up 42-37.

But the second half was all Kentucky, as it outscored Miami 53-36 to put an exclamation point — one that might as well have been written in 100-point font — on its best win of the season. One that likely will pay dividends come Selection Sunday when the committee begins seeding teams and UK’s 22-point nonconference win over a top-10 foe — and coming off its first Final Four appearance in 2022-23, one season after it reached the Elite Eight for the first time in program history — pops off the page.

Tuesday’s lopsided win, in which UK exhibited no mercy against a veteran club, resembled UK’s previous six outings this season in that the hosts’ offensive excellence was on display at nearly all times. (The Wildcats did have a three-minute scoreless stretch in the first half, after all, so it wasn’t perfect.) Kentucky surpassed the 81-point mark for the seventh time in as many games, the first time the program has accomplished that feat since the 1970-71 campaign, in the twilight years of legendary coach Adolph Rupp. The man the building was named after would have appreciated Tuesday’s performance.

Kentucky will be back at Rupp Arena for its next game, hosting UNC-Wilmington on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. SEC Network will handle the national television broadcast.This story will be updated.

