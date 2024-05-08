Young West Florida High football team looking to avoid heartbreak of 2023 season

West Florida football coach Harry Lees was asked the areas of need or growth were over the next few weeks before the spring football game, heading into the offseason.

Without hesitation, Lees laughed a little bit.

“Everywhere,” he said.

He took the answer, and question, in stride. He knows the Jaguars had a fairly large senior class last season. And that senior class had some key members, like running back Marquez Jones, quarterback John Nicholas and defensive back Trevon Knott, among others.

Lees also knows you can’t just magically replace the numbers some of those seniors put up last season. Nicholas threw for 2,024 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also rushing for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Jones put up 474 yards rushing on 87 carries with five touchdowns, and added 545 yards receiving with six touchdowns. Wyatt Casey had 352 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, L.J. Aples led the Jaguars with 78 tackles and Jordyn Moorer posted 49 tackles. Knott had a few interceptions for the team, as well.

“We’ve got a super young team that we’ve been really just preaching a team-first attitude. These guys are buying into it. We changed a lot of things, the way we do them. It hasn’t been pretty by any stretch. But we’ve been productive because we’ve gotten better every day,” Lees said. “We’re talking about it not being any one individual. We just want to try to be the best team out there. … By those guys being the best at their position every day, they’re making the team better. That’s what we’ve been preaching. We don’t have anybody that has an offer. We don’t have anybody that has stars (for recruiting). We just want to be the best team.”

Spring football practice at West Florida in Pensacola on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

That all sounds negative up front. But Lees said a lot of the players – including the younger ones – have been buying into what coaches are preaching.

“Looking where we are speed-wise and in the weightroom, our guys have really improved from where we were last year. That makes me feel a lot more confident, and it makes our kids feel a lot more confident,” Lees said. “Right now, being in the spring and getting ready for the end of school, a lot of kids are ready to hang it up and shut things down. To find a group of kids that want to really be out here, play and have fun, that says something about them.”

Caleb Murphy, a rising senior for the Jaguars, said not one person can replace each individual senior who graduated last year. The focus turns to the younger players. While some teams might be able to say “they’re the future,” that’s not always the case for West Florida. Those “younger guys” – even though they’ll be juniors next year – are the “now” of the Jaguars.

“Right now, here, they’re the present, because have to use those guys,” Murphy said. “Just trying to get every person to buy in is everything right now.”

“We have to build up the youth and we try to look for their hidden abilities,” rising senior Andre Caldwell said. “We try to embrace that.”

West Florida football looking to turn a page after disappointing end to 2023

The Jaguars had a memorable last game to 2023. It came down to the last seconds as Nicholas ran in for a 16-yard touchdown with 10.5 seconds left in the game, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Nicholas to Val Johnson.

West Florida ultimately beat Gulf Breeze, 35-32, to close out the year. After the game, Nicholas told the PNJ, “We’ll just hope and pray that we make the playoffs. If we don’t, we know we went out on a hell of a note.”

The Jaguars, finishing with a 4-5 record, missed the playoffs by a couple spots. And, indeed, West Florida went out with an exclamation point.

“We haven’t talked about it, but it’s definitely in everybody’s heads,” Caldwell said. “We’re just trying to prevent that from happening again.”

“Us guys who are about to be seniors, we watched the heartbreak from the seniors last year … But we all know in the back of our mind that we want to take it a long ways,” Murphy said. “It hasn’t necessarily been brought up, but it’s in the back of our minds.”

As West Florida tries to change things around, that includes finding those replacements for guys like Nicholas. Right now, Lees, said, there’s a five-way battle for the quarterback position, including Murphy.

It’s a good problem to have, so many people battling for the position. Compared to other years, where the players “don’t want that responsibility,” there’s plenty of interest now.

Spring football practice at West Florida in Pensacola on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

“We put a lot on the quarterback, and these guys are showing up when we ask them to. They show up early to watch film, things like that,” Lees said. “They all have different strengths. As a coaching staff, if a certain individual is in, the offense is going to look different as opposed to somebody else. It’s pretty easy on them. It’s pretty tough on me, but that’s OK.”

And the “by committee” changes in personnel expand past the quarterback room.

“We can’t necessarily replace (John). So if it takes all five of us to get to the end, so be it. We’ve got some great running backs this year, too,” Murphy said. “It may not be the same way Marquez was, but Val can pound it in when we need it. …

“We’re all loving each other, giving each other advice when needed, but pushing each other to be the best we can.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

