LeBron James stuns young Warriors fan by sitting next to her on bench

Young Dubs fan awestruck as LeBron sits next to her on bench originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A young Warriors fan at Chase Center for Golden State's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night got the surprise of her life shortly after the contest began.

A few minutes into the game, LeBron James, who is out with a right ankle injury, emerged from the locker room and joined his teammates on the Lakers bench. When he sat down in the empty seat, the young fan sitting next to him couldn't believe it. Completely shocked by what was happening, she covered her mouth as her brother filmed the whole thing.

The moment instantly went viral on social media, causing ABC's Lisa Salters to seek out an interview with the 12-year-old, who said she requested the tickets several months ago because she was hoping LeBron would break the NBA's all-time scoring record against the Warriors.

ESPN's Lisa Salters interviews the 12-year old girl that got starstruck when LeBron James sat next to her.#LakeShowpic.twitter.com/i7bFuVtQjT https://t.co/9b6WGKEVen — ð“ðšð¥ð¤ð¢ð§' ððð€ (@_Talkin_NBA) February 12, 2023

Unfortunately for the young lady, LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and he hasn't played since that game.

Amazingly, Salters conducted the interview with LeBron sitting right next to the young fan and he didn't seem bothered by it.

The young Warriors called it the best moment of her life and while she didn't get to see NBA history, she got an experience she'll never forget.