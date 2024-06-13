Young Vikings looking to grow

WHEELER – There’s work to be done in Ecru.

That was the main takeaway from the North Pontotoc girls basketball team’s summer league slate on Tuesday. The Vikings played back-to-back games against Thrasher and New Site.

“I think we used being tired as an excuse playing back-to-back,” coach Tona Hall said. “But sometimes you’ve got to put tired aside and work harder.”

The Vikings are a young team heading into 2024-25, having lost many contributors from a year ago. As a result, they need to work on the little things.

“Just boxing out and being able to not look to somebody else to do the job like we have in the past and kind of knowing that the spotlight’s on us now,” Hall said. “That we’ve got to step up and do that. Just being able to handle pressure. Things like that.”

This is Hall’s second season at North Pontotoc. In year one, she led the Vikings to their first winning season in three years.

Although a young team might have people looking towards the future, Hall wants the focus, and energy, on this coming season.

“We can always look forward to the future thinking, ‘oh, young team’ or whatever, but we’ve got to focus on what’s in front of us and that’s this season,” she said. “We’re just going to work the young girls and hopefully, by the time that November rolls around, we’ll be ready to rock and roll, so we’re going to keep working at it and we’re not going to stop.”

The Vikings topped Thrasher 27-24, but fell to New Site 42-15. Rising senior Emma Burk was impressed by how North Pontotoc played in its first game.

“In the first game we did good,” Burk said. “We were talking, we were working as a team, and even when it was still close we were working together and pushing through it.”

North Pontotoc is coming off a 20-11 season. The Vikings finished third in Region 2-4A and reached the second round of the state tournament before falling to eventual champion Tishomingo County.