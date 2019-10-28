Young, Uiagalelei showdown lives up to hype

Vw6nynyriyhj6bmer7ht

BELLFLOWER, Calif. - The Game of the Year in high school football took place Friday night when Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defeated Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, 38-24. Here are some thoughts from the matchup:

MORE: Can USC regain in-state recruiting dominance?



Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

BRYCE YOUNG IS THE REAL DEAL

After seeing Bryce Young rush for four touchdowns in Mater Dei’s win over powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances earlier this season, I thought I saw the best performance I was going to see from a player this season. And then Young topped it in the win over Bosco.

The four-star Alabama commit reignited five-star discussion talk by throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for two more scores. The top-ranked dual-threat quarterback almost never makes a bad decision, he’s incredibly cool keeping his eyes downfield and looking for open receivers and he’s a tremendous leader. There will be a serious discussion as to not only whether Young is a five-star but if he’s the top overall quarterback in the class.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



UIAGALELEI IS SPECIAL, TOO

Young owned the night, but five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class, was special as well and continues to prove he has a unique blend of size, arm talent and surprising athleticism. The five-star threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. On one score the pocket was collapsing on him and Uiagalelei stepped through it and found Oregon commit Kris Hutson for a 48-yard score.

Story continues

Uiagalelei is a quiet leader on the field, not one to ever get too high or too low and that’s perfectly fine but sometimes when the offense is struggling or things aren’t going the right way, I’d like to see him take more control and get guys in gear. His ability is so rare, though, and his size is something that Clemson is going to be able to use from Day 1 when he’s on campus. The five-star also threw a late pick at the goal line to 2021 four-star Jaylin Davies that would have cut Mater Dei’s lead to a touchdown and would’ve made the finish interesting.

Read More