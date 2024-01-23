Young Tyrese Maxey becoming a new vocal leader, now guiding Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are obviously led by Joel Embiid on the basketball court. He is the guy that will decide just how far the Sixers go in the playoffs as he is their best player and a perennial MVP candidate.

However, Embiid has never been a guy to really use his voice. His preference is to lead by example rather than yell or scream.

Tobias Harris has always been a guy who uses his voice on the Sixers, but there is another guy who is letting his voice be heard: Tyrese Maxey.

“He’s doing a good job, to be honest, yeah,” Nic Batum told Sixers Wire about Maxey’s vocal leadership. “I think he embraces his new role so he’s getting there. He’s not at Pat Bev level, but if he does? Good for him.”

This is a far cry from when Maxey first entered the league and even when he took over the point guard job in the Ben Simmons saga. He would never really use his voice. He wouldn’t speak up.

Things are different now.

“It’s been great, honestly,” Maxey said of his progression. “The thing for me is the team believes in me so because the team believes in me, the coaching staff believes in me, and I believe in myself, I can go out there and kinda tell the guys what I see and it’s been great. Joel has helped me and he’s allowed me to be myself and kinda lead in that type of manner, a vocal manner. I feel like I’ve earned the respect of guys so they follow it. They listen.”

In the beginning, the veterans on this Sixers roster would be the ones pointing things out to Maxey on the floor. Even to begin the 2021-22 season amid the Simmons saga, Maxey was the point guard, but he wasn’t exactly the leader. He was learning on the fly.

Now, in this situation, he has earned the respect of his teammates due to his hard work, his stellar play, and his ability to take the necessary steps forward as a player in this league.

“It’s been easier for me,” Maxey added. “That’s what I’ve done all my life. You know what I mean? Ever since like high school and college, but here, I think it’s the tone. The way you talk to people and the tone because we’re all grown men here.”

Maxey is correct about that. This isn’t like in high school or college. This is the NBA where everybody is grown.

“You gotta be able to talk to people the right way and I think the reason I can do that is because I built a relationship with all these guys off the court as well,” he finished. “They know I mean well. They know I want them to be successful and they know I want the best for all of us.”

