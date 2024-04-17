Advertisement

Young turkey hunters in Illinois set record

Linda Cook
·2 min read
Young turkey hunters in Illinois set record

Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,006 birds during the 2024 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 1,733 set in 2020, according to a news release.

The dates for this year’s season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. A total of 6,001 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 5,283 in 2023. In 2023, a total of 1,297 turkeys were taken.

Wild turkey_-2215827125135389262
Wild turkey_-2215827125135389262

The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Randolph, 71; Fayette, 66; Jefferson, 63; Marion, 62; and Pike, 54. A preliminary total of 160 wild turkeys, or 8% of this year’s harvest, were taken on public land.

The following table shows youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county with numbers from 2024 and 2023.

County

2024

2023

ADAMS

49

37

ALEXANDER

23

27

BOND

18

14

BOONE

4

2

BROWN

35

14

BUREAU

14

10

CALHOUN

26

22

CARROLL

8

5

CASS

19

17

CHAMPAIGN

3

3

CHRISTIAN

6

10

CLARK

32

14

CLAY

49

35

CLINTON

30

9

COLES

7

3

CRAWFORD

31

12

CUMBERLAND

15

13

DEKALB

1

0

DEWITT

2

2

EDGAR

8

8

EDWARDS

15

13

EFFINGHAM

34

10

FAYETTE

66

26

FORD

2

1

FRANKLIN

36

34

FULTON

24

14

GALLATIN/HARDIN

44

33

GREENE

29

13

GRUNDY

6

5

HAMILTON

46

36

HANCOCK

28

19

HENDERSON

13

9

HENRY

10

10

IROQUOIS

4

1

JACKSON

42

24

JASPER

42

11

JEFFERSON

63

52

JERSEY

25

15

JO DAVIESS

27

18

JOHNSON

27

23

KANKAKEE

4

2

KENDALL

0

0

KNOX

14

7

LAKE

0

1

LASALLE

1

0

LAWRENCE

9

8

LEE

8

12

LIVINGSTON

4

3

LOGAN

4

3

MACON

7

2

MACOUPIN

46

28

MADISON

35

21

MARION

62

46

MARSHALL/PUTNAM

11

11

MASON

15

10

MASSAC

22

15

MCDONOUGH

3

4

MCHENRY

11

5

MCLEAN

5

3

MENARD

14

8

MERCER

13

8

MONROE

25

6

MONTGOMERY

27

15

MORGAN

7

4

MOULTRIE

5

2

OGLE

18

13

PEORIA

12

7

PERRY

43

23

PIATT

2

2

PIKE

54

39

POPE

27

25

PULASKI

23

14

RANDOLPH

71

48

RICHLAND

16

11

ROCK ISLAND

9

11

SALINE

26

15

SANGAMON

13

5

SCHUYLER

22

19

SCOTT

8

2

SHELBY

23

17

ST CLAIR

38

26

STARK

1

1

STEPHENSON

18

16

TAZEWELL

10

2

UNION

33

26

VERMILION

17

5

WABASH

5

5

WARREN

5

0

WASHINGTON

20

11

WAYNE

41

24

WHITE

41

25

WHITESIDE

15

9

WILL

3

5

WILLIAMSON

46

18

WINNEBAGO

18

13

WOODFORD

13

12

Total

2,006

1,297

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.