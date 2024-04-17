Young turkey hunters in Illinois set record

Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,006 birds during the 2024 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 1,733 set in 2020, according to a news release.

The dates for this year’s season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. A total of 6,001 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 5,283 in 2023. In 2023, a total of 1,297 turkeys were taken.

The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Randolph, 71; Fayette, 66; Jefferson, 63; Marion, 62; and Pike, 54. A preliminary total of 160 wild turkeys, or 8% of this year’s harvest, were taken on public land.

The following table shows youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county with numbers from 2024 and 2023.

County 2024 2023 ADAMS 49 37 ALEXANDER 23 27 BOND 18 14 BOONE 4 2 BROWN 35 14 BUREAU 14 10 CALHOUN 26 22 CARROLL 8 5 CASS 19 17 CHAMPAIGN 3 3 CHRISTIAN 6 10 CLARK 32 14 CLAY 49 35 CLINTON 30 9 COLES 7 3 CRAWFORD 31 12 CUMBERLAND 15 13 DEKALB 1 0 DEWITT 2 2 EDGAR 8 8 EDWARDS 15 13 EFFINGHAM 34 10 FAYETTE 66 26 FORD 2 1 FRANKLIN 36 34 FULTON 24 14 GALLATIN/HARDIN 44 33 GREENE 29 13 GRUNDY 6 5 HAMILTON 46 36 HANCOCK 28 19 HENDERSON 13 9 HENRY 10 10 IROQUOIS 4 1 JACKSON 42 24 JASPER 42 11 JEFFERSON 63 52 JERSEY 25 15 JO DAVIESS 27 18 JOHNSON 27 23 KANKAKEE 4 2 KENDALL 0 0 KNOX 14 7 LAKE 0 1 LASALLE 1 0 LAWRENCE 9 8 LEE 8 12 LIVINGSTON 4 3 LOGAN 4 3 MACON 7 2 MACOUPIN 46 28 MADISON 35 21 MARION 62 46 MARSHALL/PUTNAM 11 11 MASON 15 10 MASSAC 22 15 MCDONOUGH 3 4 MCHENRY 11 5 MCLEAN 5 3 MENARD 14 8 MERCER 13 8 MONROE 25 6 MONTGOMERY 27 15 MORGAN 7 4 MOULTRIE 5 2 OGLE 18 13 PEORIA 12 7 PERRY 43 23 PIATT 2 2 PIKE 54 39 POPE 27 25 PULASKI 23 14 RANDOLPH 71 48 RICHLAND 16 11 ROCK ISLAND 9 11 SALINE 26 15 SANGAMON 13 5 SCHUYLER 22 19 SCOTT 8 2 SHELBY 23 17 ST CLAIR 38 26 STARK 1 1 STEPHENSON 18 16 TAZEWELL 10 2 UNION 33 26 VERMILION 17 5 WABASH 5 5 WARREN 5 0 WASHINGTON 20 11 WAYNE 41 24 WHITE 41 25 WHITESIDE 15 9 WILL 3 5 WILLIAMSON 46 18 WINNEBAGO 18 13 WOODFORD 13 12 Total 2,006 1,297

