Young talent leading Red Lake Falls softball back to state tournament

Jun. 4—GRAND FORKS — Quinnlyn Kenfield, Red Lake Falls' senior catcher, injured her knee May 11 against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River.

The Eagles lost the game, snapping their 16-game win streak to start the season.

But eighth-grader Layna Schindler stepped in for Kenfield and helped the Eagles through the end of the season — including two wins over Badger/Greenbush-Middle River to reach the Class A state tournament.

The youth is a staple for Red Lake Falls. Schindler and Ava Seeger have started all year. The Eagles' junior varsity team, made up of eighth graders, lost just one game this year.

"These girls made the state tournament a goal," coach Ben Hanson said. "Two years ago, we made it and the sophomores were eighth graders. They came along for the ride that year. Only one of them was on the roster, but a bunch of them came with. Now we're being led by them this year."

One of the current sophomore leaders is pitcher Kylie Klipping, who has 182 strikeouts in 136 innings pitched and a 1.54 earned run average.

A highlight of the 16-game win streak was two wins over Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, consistently one of Red Lake Falls' toughest opponents.

Red Lake Falls lost to them in the Section 8A semifinal.

The two teams played again in the Section 8A championship game after the Eagles advanced through the elimination bracket. Red Lake Falls beat Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 7-5 and 9-8 to advance to the state tournament.

The Game 1 win was Hanson's 300th career win.

"This is my 21st year of coaching and those are probably two of the most exciting softball games — not the most well played or the most dominant, but just pure excitement — that I've ever been a part of," Hanson said. "Just back and forth. We won the game, we lost the game. To beat them in Greenbush twice was a great accomplishment."

The No. 2-seeded Eagles will face Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley to open the state tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

"I think it's somebody that is pretty comparable to us," said Hanson, who was named the Agassiz Valley Conference Coach of the Year. "I think we have a pretty good chance if we play our game."

Coach: Ben Hanson.

Record: 22-4.

State tournament matchup: No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mankato.

Top hitters: Sr. C/2B Quinnlyn Kenfield, .508; soph. SS Shandi Nelson, .429; eighth-grader OF/1B Ava Seeger, .393; sr. RF/P Nadia Delorme, .364; soph. CF/C Miley Cota, .339; eighth-grader C/2B Layna Schindler, .333; jr. 3B Kali Knutson, .304; soph. P/2B Kylie Klipping, .303; sr. LF Khloe Knaack, .276; soph. OF Hannah Robison, .250; soph. 1B Kayla Shafer, .221; soph. 3B MaKenna Hoefer, .116

Top pitchers: Kylie Klipping 19-2, 136 IP, 182 Ks, 1.54 ERA; Grace Knutson 2-1, 12.2 IP, 16 Ks, 3.31 ERA

State tournament history: The Eagles will make their fifth state tournament appearance. Red Lake Falls hasn't won a state championship.