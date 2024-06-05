Young stars give Spain Euro 2024 hope amid institutional chaos

Spain winger Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest prospects the country has and could make an impact in Germany this summer (Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)

The Spanish football federation has become a global laughing stock but the national team is approaching Euro 2024 feeling they are turning a page after a decade of disappointment.

Between 2008 and 2012 La Roja dominated world football, winning the European Championship in those years with the 2010 World Cup sandwiched between.

Spain's quality faded since, with the team going 11 years before winning another trophy, a drought ended by Nations League glory last year.

A few months, later president Luis Rubiales resigned in disgrace after his forcible kiss at the Women's World Cup, and the federation is being investigated in an alleged corruption scandal.

The co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup are starting to sweat over whether the rights could be stripped from them.

Just as the women's team triumphed in Australia despite the controversy surrounding them -- players went on strike in the lead-up to the tournament -- the men's team is aiming to block out the noise in Germany.

Their technical quality is undoubted. Luis Enrique's Spain passed endlessly at the 2022 World Cup, as was the coach's wont, but they fell short against Morocco in the last 16.

Spain lacked star players, skill and pace in attack, someone with the X-factor to break down well-organised defences with a stroke of genius.

Coach Luis de la Fuente's Spain have found one now in Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, even though he is only 16.

The teenager has burst into the limelight this season and become a key player for his club.

- 'Define an era' -

Yamal is Spain's great hope this summer, despite making just a handful of appearances for the national team.

In March he dazzled against Brazil to give Spain the belief that this summer they could compete to lift the trophy.

Behind Yamal are other exciting emerging talents, including his Barcelona team-mate Pau Cubarsi and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

"I think we're looking at two players who can define an era at the club, and even in world football," said the Barcelona coach at the time, Xavi Hernandez, earlier this year.

Spain pivot Rodri, a key figure and wise head in midfield, was thoroughly impressed by Yamal.

"We have already seen what he is capable of doing. It doesn't seem he is that age when you watch him on the pitch," said the Manchester City man.

While few would declare De la Fuente a coach on the same level of his predecessor, a touch more pragmatism suits Spain well.

The coach is not afraid to hit target man Joselu with aerial balls as a Plan B or send speedsters whizzing down the flanks on the counter-attack, even if it means the team lose the ball more easily as a result.

Of course, with prodigious passers and such technically gifted players, Spain's bread and butter remains the same -- they want to control the game and they have the tools to do it.

While they are not classed among the top favourites to win the tournament, and are in a tough group with Italy, Croatia and Albania, Spain's young stars could propel them far.

