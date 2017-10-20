With young stars, Cubs likely not fading after NLCS loss

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs' season had just ended when Anthony Rizzo made a bold prediction.

No, he didn't promise another championship.

''We're gonna consistently compete here for years to come,'' Rizzo said. ''That's what this organization has been built on. We want to compete for a five- or six-year period, every single year. We're in position to do that. We're gonna be in a position next year to make a postseason run, but it's not gonna come easy and it's something we can't take for granted.''

The Cubs started slow this season after beating Cleveland last year to win the World Series for the first time since 1908.

But they looked more like themselves in the second half, posting the best record in the National League after the All-Star break. Chicago finished with 92 wins to capture its second straight NL Central championship and beat Washington in a grueling Division Series.

The Cubs just couldn't hang with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS and got knocked out in five games. Even so, this team was built to last and doesn't appear to be fading anytime soon.

Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Addison Russell, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber and rookie Ian Happ are all 25 or younger. Rizzo is hardly an old man at 28. The same goes for 27-year-old Kyle Hendricks.

Even so, some big questions loom for a team with three straight trips to the NLCS.

Topping the list is Jake Arrieta's future since he has an expiring contract. John Lackey is likely on his way out. Closer Wade Davis has an expiring contract, and the bullpen struggled in the playoffs after a strong regular season.

Here are some things to know heading into the offseason:

ARRIETA OUT?: Arrieta got quite a send-off in Game 4 of the NLCS, if indeed that was his final start as a Cub.