Young Sixers Jaden Springer, Paul Reed continue to play well for Blue Coats

While the Philadelphia 76ers will get set to continue their road trip on Monday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets, their young players are getting some important reps with the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers have rookie Jaden Springer and second-year big man Paul Reed down in Delaware in order for them to get the proper reps they need to develop. Springer is not in a position to contribute to the Sixers at the moment and Reed is still behind not only Joel Embiid, but Andre Drummond and Georges Niang on the depth chart.

The Blue Coats took on the Long Island Nets on Saturday night and the two youngsters played well. Springer poured in 20 points with five steals as he continues to show off his defensive potential and Reed had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Reed did shoot just 5-for-13, but he was able to show off his all-around game in a win.

While the Sixers will get set to take on the Hornets for two games starting on Monday, Springer and Reed will help the Blue Coats take on the Capital City Go-Go on Thursday.

