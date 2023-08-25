Young Scots defend MOAC volleyball title with win at Pleasant

MARION — The Scots are 10-time defending league champions, but this is a different Highland team on the volleyball court this season.

"We’re young," Highland coach Rob Terrill said. "We’ve got one senior playing and two seniors on the roster. We’ve got freshmen and sophomores out there and five or six players where this is their first varsity experience. A reputation can only take you so far, so you’ve got to play and execute."

The Scots did just that Thursday night for the opening of Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play at an up-and-coming Pleasant, beating the Spartans 3-1. While the cast around them has changed, Highland's junior duo of outside hitter Kameron Stover and setter Larsen Terrill, both returning All-Ohioans, continue to be the area's best pitch-and-catch tandem in volleyball.

"There aren’t too many hitters like Kam Stover and not many setters like Larsen," Pleasant coach Kory Ute said. "We knew (Stover) was going to get some, but we didn’t want it to be over the top."

Pleasant's Emerson Williams sets up Kamryn Cocherl during a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball match against Highland Thursday at Pleasant.

Key Runs

Each team had its way in the first two sets with Highland taking the first one 25-11 and Pleasant bouncing back to win the second set 25-16. The Scots got three kills and a block from Stover to start the fourth set, followed by three straight violations and a hitting error for an 8-0 lead in the third, rolling to another 25-11 win.

Pleasant controlled much of the fourth set, and it was tied at 19-19 when Highland closed out with a 6-0 run where a Stover kill and Camryn Miller ace were bookended around four Pleasant errors.

"We have it here (in the heart), but we want it here (in the mind). We have to start thinking sometimes," Ute said of her team that is 0-2, 0-1. "Our mishits were down from the first match so that’s a positive. They work so hard at doing some things that they forget to think in-between the play, and that’s huge in volleyball, especially when you’re playing a great team."

What's it mean?

It's just the first of 14 league matches for both Highland (2-1, 1-0) and the Spartans, but it was a good barometer for just how good the 2023 seasons can go for both squads.

"We’re used to doing pretty well in the league, so we wanted to get off to a good start," Coach Terrill said. "On the road is a challenge. We just lost to DeSales the other night. Winning the first league (match) and doing it on the road is even better."

Ute is taking a positive approach despite the loss.

"We stayed with them. We’re getting better," she said. "We have two hitters who are a freshman and sophomore who are getting the majority of our kills. We’ve got to spread that wealth a little bit, and when we do, we’ll be tough to deal with."

Game Balls

Stover finished with 28 kills, while Terrill added 11 to go with her 30-plus assists. For Pleasant, Cocherl had 14 kills and Brooklin Davis added five, while senior setter Emerson Williams ran the offense.

Highland's Kameron Stover goes up for a kill during a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball match Thursday night at Pleasant.

