These young Rutgers football linebackers could have a chance to make big impact in 2024

PISCATAWAY – After missing his true freshman season recovering from a knee injury, Moses Walker got his first chance to contribute to Rutgers football’s defense last season.

His early impression?

Things are a little different at this level.

“It was really fast,” Walker said of what he learned early on. “The linemen are way bigger than they were in high school.”

That became valuable experience as Walker learned what it took to be a Big Ten linebacker, and now he’s looking to make another jump heading into next season.

Walker, an Erasmus Hall product who was the top recruit in New York for the 2022 recruiting class, is one of several young linebackers who are hoping to make impacts in 2024.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 16, 2024 -- Linebacker, Dariel Djabome during Rutgers football spring practice.

That group also includes Dariel Djabome, a Quebec native who’s made solid strides, and Abram Wright, who made a good impression in the Pinstripe Bowl as a true freshman.

Rutgers football returns Mohamed Toure, Tyreem Powell but needs depth from young linebackers

Rutgers returns Mohamed Toure, who was second on the team last season with 93 tackles (9½ for loss) and led with 4½ sacks, as well as Tyreem Powell, who’s missed spring practices recovering from a torn Achilles but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

The Scarlet Knights, though, like to rotate players in and out throughout games to keep everyone fresh.

“If you have depth on defense,” coach Greg Schiano said following Rutgers' first scrimmage of the spring, “you’ve got to play it all.”

That’s where players like Walker, Djabome and Wright come in.

It remains to be seen what exactly their roles will be in 2024.

But Djabome, who played in 10 games last season and had 15 tackles, said the experience he got was important.

Young LBs learning from Toure, Powell

“It was real big for sure,” Djabome said. “Obviously a game from practice is really different. So from what I experienced last year, the little thing I had playing the game, really opened my eyes about, ‘OK, I’ve got to do this better, I’ve got to do that better.’”

MORE How Rutgers is preparing for new rule changes coming to college football

Djabome’s also put in the work in the weight room – he said he arrived at Rutgers around 210 pounds, but is now up to about 240.

It’s also helped both Walker and Djabome to have players like Toure and Powell in the linebacker room – now led by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Harasymiak – to learn from.

“Just being able to lean on some older guys, you’re going to learn a lot from them, they’re going to teach you,” Djabome said. “You’ve got to be able coachable, you’ve got to be willing to be coachable. That’s the biggest advice I would give to anyone.”

Walker and Toure both suffered torn anterior cruciate ligaments during spring practices in 2022. Supporting each other through the recovery, which cost them both the 2022 season, brought them close together.

“It was good. Just feeding off each other’s energy, letting each other know we’re here for each other,” Walker said. “It’s just a brotherhood here, a family.”

Now heading into 2024?

Rutgers’ young linebackers have big chances ahead of them.

“I would say focus on the moment, chop the moment,” Djabome said. "That would be the biggest emphasis for me. Just take it day by day, moment by moment, play by play.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Two young linebackers ready to make big impressions