Young role players have given Lakers a shot in the arm

When the roster for the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers was assembled, it made them one of the oldest teams in NBA history. Nine players were older than 30 and five were 35 or older.

Some on the team, including LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, its two oldest players, insisted their advanced age wouldn’t be a problem and it would actually help.

Well, it has been a problem. Multiple players, including forwards Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony and center DeAndre Jordan, proved washed up or close to it.

But lately, there has been a change in Lakersland. Jordan was waived. Ariza is in the doghouse, and head coach Frank Vogel has been giving major playing time to three young players who, when the season started, looked like fringe NBA players at best.

It has taken a while, but the team as a whole has shown better energy and toughness in recent days. They defeated the Toronto Raptors, a squad that has been hot the last two months, on Friday, then beat another playoff-bound team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday.

Even when L.A. lost to the struggling Washington Wizards on Saturday, it looked very good for most of the first three quarters of the contest.

Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel have injected the Lakers with energy

Reaves went undrafted last June when the Lakers signed him to a two-way contract. He was initially expected to be a project player who would spend the majority of his time in the G League.

But with the Lakers getting hit by the injury bug starting in the exhibition season, Reaves was thrust into the rotation on opening night of the regular season, and he instantly proved he could hold his own against grown men.

Reaves is not athletically gifted, but he possesses many intangibles. Much like former Laker Alex Caruso, Reaves hustles, gives 100% effort and plays good defense.

He also has an innate, instinctual feel for the game that allows him to make the right pass or cut to the open spot on offense. Reaves is also a good, albeit an inconsistent, 3-point shooter when left open.

Johnson was a lottery pick in the 2015 NBA draft, but he did not pan out in his first six pro seasons. After the Chicago Bulls waived him in October, the Lakers signed him to a series of 10-day contracts starting on Dec. 24, and it turned out to be quite a Christmas present for the 25-year-old.

He hustles and gets into guys on the defensive end, bothering them and sometimes forcing turnovers. At 6-foot-6 and about 240 pounds, he has a build that reminds some of Metta Sandiford-Artest.

Johnson is not particularly skilled on offense, but he has been doing a better job of moving without the ball and getting some easy looks on occasion.

Gabriel entered the NBA as an undrafted rookie two years ago. In limited playing time with several teams, he showed some promise as a 3-point shooter, rebounder and shot blocker.

Since the Lakers picked him up a few weeks ago, he has given them some occasional outside shooting while showing the potential to be a good team defender.

At 6-foot-9, when Gabriel is in the game alongside James, the Lakers suddenly don’t look as small anymore.

Even when Gabriel shot 1-of-8 versus the Raptors on Friday, Vogel gave him props.

Via Lakersnation:

“I like the energy that Wenyen brings to our team,” he said. “He plays super hard and has a pure attitude and is long and athletic. We need that type of length and athleticism at the forward position. He’s a little bit green in terms of being a young player, but definitely love his energy even though he didn’t make shots tonight.”

With the team seriously lacking draft capital for the next several years, it is highly important that it develops young, unheralded players such as Reaves, Johnson and Gabriel while keeping them beyond their initial contracts.

All or some of them could stick around next season and be a part of what the Lakers hope will be a return to glory.

