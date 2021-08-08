The Young and the Restless - Big Vash News (Preview)
How will Victor take Victoria and Ashland's big announcement on The Young and the Restless? Only CBS Daytime
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
This was frightening.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
Fields said he lost "4-5 days" of memories while responding to calls from fans encouraging him to get back on his bike.
Namibian sprinter Christine Mboma proudly draped the Namibian flag around her shoulders Tuesday after winning the silver medal in the […] The post Former Polish sprinter demands Christine Mboma take sex-reaffirming test after her Olympic medal win appeared first on TheGrio.
The Los Angeles Lakers received praise from Bleacher Report for the business it's done so far in free agency.
Ciryl Gane stopped Derrick Lewis with a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes in the third round at UFC 265 on Saturday night, winning an interim UFC heavyweight title and the next shot at champion Francis Ngannou. Just over three years after Gane (10-0) made his mixed martial arts debut, the Frenchman dominated the championship bout at the Toyota Center in Lewis' hometown. Gane was booed vociferously from the moment he stepped onto the arena floor, but he largely avoided every strike thrown by the slower, more deliberate Lewis before hurting the veteran repeatedly in the third round.
The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team beat Brazil to win their Olympic final game and clinch Team USA the Tokyo Games' top spot for gold medals on Sunday. Of note: This was the first ever Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's indoor volleyball team. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: China had been leading the gold medal count during the Olympics. But wins in the women's volleyball, cycling and basketball event