Young records 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

Cameron Young was tied for 24th at the start of the third round [Getty Images]

Cameron Young recorded the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history during the third round of the Travelers Championship on Saturday.

The 27-year-old American sank a 10-foot par putt on the final hole to claim an 11-under-par 59 at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

He is the 12th PGA golfer to achieve the under-60 feat, with Jim Furyk doing it twice, and is the first since Scottie Scheffler at TPC Boston in 2020.

Young had two eagles and seven birdies during the bogey-free round, which fell one stroke shy of Furyk's record - also at TPC River Highlands in 2016.

"It's certainly pretty cool," said the world number 23, who has four professional wins but is yet to claim a PGA victory.

"It's fun to have your name on a list that short, but there's some full tournaments that I probably would rank above it in terms of overall achievement."

Young shot 66 on Friday and his previous low on the PGA Tour was a 62, at the Genesis Invitational in 2022.