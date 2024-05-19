Young racing prodigy from Webb City hits the track this summer

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local eight-year-old is preparing for a busy summer of racing.

Eight-year-old Riot Perry from Webb City. Riot’s parents say his love for driving began when they got him a go-kart at the age of four.

He’s been racing with the “Southwest Missouri Quarter-Midget Association” at tracks around-throughout the past year.

This summer, he has a busy schedule of races in Illinois and Indiana.

That includes a race in Granite City, Illinois, where he’ll make his second appearance in the “NASCAR Youth Series”.

His first appearance was last year at a race in the Kansas City area, where he finished third.

Riot says he’s learned quite a bit about racing etiquette, including this:

“Here to, like, find my line, like, to be the fastest one on track, and just being careful about where I pass people,” said Riot Perry, 8-year-old race car driver.

“Last year, we went to sign him up for t-ball, actually, but said he didn’t want to play baseball, but said he wanted to race. So, we kind of looked around and saw what racing was in this area and landed on quarter-midgets and here we are, so,” said Braxton Perry, Riot’s father.

Earlier today, a fundraising event was held at “Flag City Brewing” in Webb City, to help raise funds for travel expenses for Riot and his family.

