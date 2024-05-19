Young racers show off their skills at Pottsville Area Soap Box Derby

POTTSVILLE — Despite the rainy weather, a group of racers ages 7 to 17 converged Saturday on Laurel Boulevard to compete in the “Thrill on the Hill” Pottsville Area Soap Box Derby.

Beginning at 11 a.m, racers took off down the street in a series of double-elimination heats, which continued late into the afternoon.

Forty-seven racers were signed up for this year’s derby — four in the Masters division, 20 in the Super Stock division and 23 in Stock.

Ultimately, three winners, all from Pottsville, were crowned in each of the divisions: Abiegail Geiger, 17, Masters; Gavin Lutsky, 13, Super Stock; and Lilah Kadingo, 10, Stock.

One of the first-time racers, Grayson Hess, of Schuylkill Haven, said his father’s experience with the derby inspired him to try out the race this year.

“My dad (Gary Hess II) did it when he was a kid, so I thought I’d try it,” said Grayson, 12, who competed in the Stock division. “I like to try new things all the time.”

Grayson fell short in his first two races, but he was confident he would win a race in the consolation bracket. He plans to return for next year’s derby.

Meanwhile, 7-year-old Noah Rupp, a fellow first-time racer from Schuylkill Haven, saw a disappointing finish when he crashed his Stock car into a guardrail.

While Noah was OK, the front of his car became smashed, and he had to forfeit the rest of the day’s races.

“He’s good,” his father, Frank Rupp, told spectators. “I think he just fell asleep.”

Noah said he felt good about the event but was unsure if he would compete next year.

His brother, Rylen Rupp, also of Schuylkill Haven, had better luck in the Super Stock division.

“It’s going pretty good,” said Rylen, who had won his first two races Saturday. “I’m in the winners’ bracket so far.”

Barbie Carroll, derby president, said the event went smoothly, despite the less-than-ideal weather.

“Everything went great,” she said, “even with the weather. We had no hiccups. ... We’re proud of all our racers, and we look forward to seeing them next year.”

The divisions refer to the design of the car as well as different weight and age classes.

Stock drivers are between 7 and 13 years old, with the combined weight of the driver, car and wheels not exceeding 200 pounds.

Super Stock cars are slightly heavier, and the drivers must be between 9 and 18 years old.

The Masters division, meanwhile, has a larger, more enclosed vehicle and is designed for more experienced 10- to 20-year-old drivers.

About 200 spectators lined the sidewalks on Laurel Boulevard, which was closed to traffic from Second to Seventh streets.

Rain caused some delays for the event, which had been slated to begin around 9 a.m.

The first-place winners in each of the divisions will move on to compete in the 86th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby from July 14 to 20 in Akron, Ohio.