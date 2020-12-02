Which young players can help Celtics the most during 2020-21 season?

Forsberg: Ranking the Celtics' young role players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague will bring a combined 20 years of experience to one of the youngest rosters in the NBA.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge doesn't plan on adding more veteran bodies in the near future, however, meaning Boston may rely on several of its young players this season.

While the young trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will make major contributions, the C's also might turn to guys like big men Grant Williams and Robert Williams or even rookies Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith.

Which of these young role players has the best chance to make an impact in 2020-21? Let's rank 'em.

Forsberg's ranking of the Celtics' young role players