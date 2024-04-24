Young Pirates win Bill Edwards Invitational title

Apr. 24—GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Junior High School track teams hosted the Bill Edwards Invitational Saturday. Eight teams competed for the team title and Greensburg's boys team came out on top.

The Pirates totaled 138 points to earn top honors. Madison was second with 125 followed by Perry Meridian 100, Benjamin Rush 71, Corydon Central 53, Shelbyville 32, Switzerland County 24 and Waldron 10.

Taking first place for the Pirates were Jai Jackson in the shot put, Wyatt Yake in the 200, Max Buening in the pole vault and the 4x200 relay team of Bently Sageser, Josh Alexander, Jack Bennett and Carson Kendall. Buening broke the invitational record with his vault of 10-0. Yake was selected as the MVP of the meet.

Finishing in second for the Pirates: Yake in the 100 and 200, Bennett in the 400, the 4x100 relay team, Sageser in the high jump and Josh Alexander in the long jump.

Taking third place for the Pirates: Alexander in the 100, the 4x800 relay team and Luke Stier in the pole vault.

Finishing fourth for the Pirates: Henry Corya in the 1600, Jackson in the discus and Cole Alexander in 110 hurdles.

For the girls, Corydon Central took first place with 152 points. Perry Meridian was second with 94 followed by Greensburg 90, Madison 69, Switzerland County 68, Shelbyville 50, Waldron 22 and Benjamin Rush 10.

Second place for the Lady Pirates: Ali Wells in the 100 hurdles, 4x800 relay team and Sophia Volz in the discus and shot put.

Third place for the Lady Pirates: Lulu Webb in the 200 and Kylie Harpring in the high jump.

Fourth place for the Lady Pirates: Madeline Risher in 1600, 4x200 relay team, Webb in the long jump and Abby Porter in the discus and shot put.

