Young Patriots defeat Cavaliers, advance to championship

May 1—Down to its last strike, Midland Trail took control of the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament.

Kylie Ramsey tied the game with a double in the top of the seventh inning and Raygen Parsons' two-run single in the eighth held up in the No. 2 Patriots' 4-3 win over No. 1 Greenbrier West Wednesday evening.

Trail (17-6) will play for the championship Saturday at a time to be determined and will have to be beaten twice. If necessary, a second game would be played Monday at 6 p.m.

Patriots starter Madison Rader earned a hard-fought win. She went all eight innings and held the Cavaliers to five hits while striking out 10 and walking one. One of the Cavaliers' two runs over the first seven innings was unearned.

With her team ahead 2-1, Greenbrier West starter Brilee Redden retired Parsons and Jesse Skaggs to start the seventh. Anna Weaver then lined a 2-2 pitch to left field to keep the game going.

Ramsey came up and drove a 1-1 pitch to center field, driving in pinch-runner Aubrieena Spencer with the tying run.

The Cavaliers stranded a runner at third in the bottom half to bring on extra innings.

There, the Patriots did more two-out damage.

Rader singled to left. Neveah Hall followed with a single and both she and Rader moved up a base on the throw.

Parsons then delivered the eventual game-winner, singling to center to drive in Rader and Hall for a 4-2 lead.

The Cavaliers made it interesting in the bottom of the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Hannah Sweet singled with one out. Brooke Patterson reached on a bunt single and she and Sweet were able to advance to second and third.

Maddie Fields' single to left drove in Sweet to make it a one-run game with one out.

Redden popped up for the second and Preslee Treadway was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Julia Herndon then popped out to second to end the game.

The Patriots are largely a young team. Parsons, Spencer and Rader are all freshmen.

Jenna Stonestreet scored on Hall's single with two out in the first to put Trail up 1-0 in the first. The Cavaliers answered in the bottom with Redden's two-out solo home run over the left field fence.

West got an unearned run in the fourth to take the lead. Patterson reached on an error with one out and one batter later came all the way around to score after Fields' bunt.

Hall was 3 for 4 for the Patriots and Hannah Beeson had a pair of hits.

Redden took the loss despite striking out 11 and walking just two. She gave up 10 hits and all four Trail runs were earned.

In the tournament's other games, Webster County eliminated Pocahontas County 25-2 and Charleston Catholic ended Richwood's season 16-2.

Webster County will play at Charleston Catholic in an elimination game Thursday at 6 p.m.

The winner will visit Greenbrier West Friday at 6 p.m., with the winner facing Midland Trail on Saturday.