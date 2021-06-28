Young, Murphy have huge performances at All-States

Jun. 28—Considering the amount of talent in the field, everything truly has to come together at once if your team is going to come out on top with an All-State track and field championship.

Unfortunately for St. John's Prep, a few mishaps throughout the competition was the difference between first and second place. Quinn Curtin for instance, dominated all season long but suffered some miscues in the triple jump as he failed to qualify for the finals.

"He could've won it but he caught a spike in his first jump then fouled on his second and tried to be conservative on the third jump and came up short," said Eagles' coach Zach Lankow. "He felt pretty devastated because he knew he could've been first, second or third if he jumped 45-5 which is what he did a few weeks ago. So that was a game changer for us, but he's been so solid for us for three years now, just so good. It's tough to go out like that but he's got a long career ahead of him and obviously we wish him the best in the future."

Despite the unfortunate events in the aforementioned triple jump, Stephon Patrick was able to pick up some of the slack with an eighth place finish in said event. He also ran a leg on the tenth place 4x100 relay with Cooper Johnson, Dylan Aliberti and Noah Thomas, while Jason Bois added a seventh place in the high hurdles.

The Eagles' top performer of the day was undoubtedly Jarrett Young, however, as he cruised to a first place finish in the 400 (48.9 seconds) while grabbing second in the 200 (21.95 seconds).

With the points from the distance races on Thursday, the Prep's total of 37 was good for a second place tie with Stoughton behind All-State champion Acton-Boxboro.

"Jarrett's obviously a special athlete and he did exactly what we asked him to do," said Lankow. "We knew it was going to be a tough double, with him going in the 200 at 11 a.m. then coming back inside an hour to win the 400. He's a complete team guy and he was awesome (on Saturday)."

The 400 on the girls side saw a record setting performance by Peabody senior Jolene Murphy, who finished fourth overall in a new Peabody High record time of 56.37 seconds.

"It was the best race of the day, with five girls all running under 57 seconds," said Peabody head coach Fernando Braz. "That kind of speed, all together, made for an incredible competition."

Murphy, who will run at Boston College next year, graduated with five individual school records after setting the outdoor 200 and 400 marks in the last eight days. She's also the anchor on six different school record holding relays.

"Jolene's the greatest sprinter, for girls, that we've had in my time coaching here," Braz said. "She was undefeated, ran the best times in the NEC in several events and was part of some state champions. And she finished with a great race."

Also for the Tanners, senior thrower Arlene Davilla placed ninth in the shot put with a toss of 33-10 . She also placed 12th in the discus at 94-feet-1-inch.

Beverly's MacKenzie Gilligan came in fifth in the high jump by clearing 5-foot-4 and Peabody's Lindsey Wilson was eighth, also 5-4.

Danvers' Haley Murphy finished in ninth place in the low hurdles at 66.44 seconds.

In the boys meet, Marblehead's Cam Heaftiz took home second in the high jump by clearing 6-feet-4-inches. Peabody's Joel Lisoma had a great showing in the low hurdles, coming in eighth in 57.72 seconds. Fellow Tanner Brandon Glass placed ninth in the shot put with a toss if 49-feet-5-inches and their 4x100 relay of Daviel Canela, Eli Batista, Gabriel Delacruz and Colin Ridley was 14th (44.66).