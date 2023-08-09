Young, new-look Warhorses excited about present, future

Aug. 9—One of Class AA's powerhouse football programs is going to look different in a lot of ways this season.

That's the sort of thing that happens when a large and successful senior class graduates, and it goes double when there's also a change at head coach.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, is that these are still Barnwell football players playing Barnwell football. That's what Brian Smith found out after taking over the job following Dwayne Garrick's move to Aiken High, and that helped smooth what can be a stressful offseason transition for a new coach.

The Warhorses were a perennial contender under Garrick, who coached them to 83 victories and two state championship game appearances in eight seasons. Barnwell won its first 12 games last season before falling to Andrew Jackson in the third round of the playoffs.

They're ranked 10th in the preseason media poll and, while they know there's a lot of production that needs to be placed, there's a lot to be excited about this season and beyond for the Warhorses.

"We're excited about it. We've only got three seniors, and only one starts," said Smith, who came to Barnwell after four seasons at Ridge Spring-Monetta. "That's Slaton Ragsdale, our right tackle, kind of a quiet leader up front who just does his job every day. Everything we're going to be doing is going to revolve around our quarterback, Cameron Austin. He threw 88 passes last year, and we're going to try to have some spread concepts this year. But I did tell him that if Tyler Smith came back, he might throw 58 passes this year, so enjoy those 88."

That was no fault of Austin's — Smith was a finalist for the state's Mr. Football award after rushing for 2,903 yards and 46 touchdowns. He signed with South Carolina State, one of several seniors to sign with a college program.

Austin, also a star baseball player, has shown that he has the ability to both run the ball and throw it effectively, and Smith praised his decision-making. This won't be the Wishbone-dominant offense of previous seasons — Austin is going to have a lot of freedom within the offense, and Smith is putting a lot of trust in him to make the right calls.

There's no shortage of targets for Austin to get the ball. Jordan and Jaquan Peeples are dynamic players who will be moved around between wide receiver and running back to get them the ball as much as possible, and Logan Sturkie is another returning receiver.

"We're blessed with some skill guys. We've got great linemen, but we're not deep at line," Smith said. "We're two-deep at all of our skill positions and kind of feel like if somebody has to be replaced, we've got somebody who can do that. We're trying to two-platoon as much as possible. If we started a game tomorrow, we'd have 22 separate starters on the field, and 21 of them are 10th- or 11th-graders."

Ragsdale is the leader up front, and junior Tony Cherry has size and is showing the ability to become another in a long line of stout Barnwell linemen.

"I'm 6-1, and I look up to most of these OL. I've never been able to say that," Smith said. "I was talking to Coach (Jay) Brannon over at Ridge Spring. We were laughing. I was taking shoe sizes for our order, and I said, 'You won't believe the numbers of 14, 15 and 16 size shoes that I had to order.' It's ridiculous. I've never seen as big feet as we have. And big feet usually go to big bodies. So we're very blessed with that and very thankful."

Junior linebacker Lex Thomas is expected to be one of the leaders of the defense after making 57 tackles (seven for loss) last season, and junior Hayden Pierce will join him at linebacker and can also play just about anywhere the coaches want to put him.

The Region 6-AA race should be crowded at the top, as the defending league champs are tightly bunched with challengers Woodland and Hampton County (a new school formed by merging Wade Hampton and Estill high schools) near them in the state rankings.

"I showed our kids that the High School Sports Report's got Hampton County and Woodland ranked ahead of us," Smith said. "We're third, according to those guys, so that's kind of our rallying cry right now. We know those are going to be tough games. ... This is a tough AA region. You look at our non-region games. Always playing the Bluff. That's a huge ballgame for both schools, and De'Angelo (Bryant) and his staff do a great job. We have to be ready to play. You can't, in this game, you can't take a day off."