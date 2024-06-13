Young local ballers look to advance their skills in annual Twin Hoops Summer camp

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – From the first dribble to the final buzzer, inspiring young hoopers from the area are immersed in a whirlwind of drills, exercises, and friendly competitions.

But what sets this camp apart is the dynamic duo at its helm.

For the last 28 years Damon and Ramon Williams have been giving back to William Fleming High School and the community through their summer camp “Twin Hoops.”

“My mom and dad were educators and they always said about giving back, helping students and what can be more special when you can come back to your alma mater and do that here in your hometown so, it really feels good,” said Damon Williams.

Ramon Williams said, “When we reflect on the number of years that we’ve done it? It’s just exciting to know the support from the community.”

The camp focuses on improving basketball skills and teaching children that there is more to life than basketball, a lesson learned at a young age by the Williams twins when they attended.

“It’s all about life lessons,” said Ramon. “You know, sports, I think, draws a character here to build to those kinds of things and we feel fortunate enough to say, hey, we’re able to lend some bodies hand and help somebody else.”

Now, given the opportunity, they too provide these young athletes with a positive atmosphere and it’s something the children look forward to each year.

“Basketball is just like life so, the things you learn on the playing court you can apply to your life, daily life, you know. Discipline, direction, authority, teamwork. I think what our names do, we take the symbols of twins together we’re inspired,” said Damon.

Damon added, “So, that’s what we’re trying to do try and inspire these young people to do better, and they take what you learned and apply it outside of the playing field. So hopefully it renders to them.”

As the days progress, friendships form, skills improve, and participants begin to embody the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship instilled by the Williams twins.

Canaan Kasongo said, “It’s just a really fun space to get out the house and it’s good exercise too and it’s really fun. The coaches are really nice and it’s fun and it never gets boring.”

Damon and Ramon say the camp continues to grow, as they typically provide training and instruction on the fundamentals of basketball each year to over one hundred kids per session.

