Young Life Golf Classic takes place April 15

Athens Daily Review, Texas

Apr. 9—The Henderson County Young Life Annual Golf Classic is happening on April 15. Join the golf classic at the Athens Country Club for a day of golf, a silent auction, ball drop, and awards. The event is sponsored by UT Health Athens, with food sponsored by Lona Mauk State Farm Athens and Malakoff. Foursome entry is $500, individual entry is $125.

For more info, email ylhendersoncounty@gmail.com.