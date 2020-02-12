This young lady's reaction to Joel Embiid-Marcus Morris fight was all of us

Paul Hudrick
NBC Sports Philadelphia

As if Joel Embiid hadn't delighted the Wells Fargo Center faithful enough Tuesday night, he decided to tussle with a familiar foe.

With 2:48 left in the Sixers' big 110-103 win over the Clippers, Embiid got into it with Philly native Marcus Morris. 

The pair obviously have a history - though both players seem to have histories with plenty of guys.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Just a little pushing and shoving which resulted in double technicals.

But this young lady seemed to enjoy the show.

Embiid got the last laugh on the scoreboard and also left Morris feeling rejected less than a minute later.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

 

This young lady's reaction to Joel Embiid-Marcus Morris fight was all of us originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What to Read Next