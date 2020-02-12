This young lady's reaction to Joel Embiid-Marcus Morris fight was all of us

As if Joel Embiid hadn't delighted the Wells Fargo Center faithful enough Tuesday night, he decided to tussle with a familiar foe.

With 2:48 left in the Sixers' big 110-103 win over the Clippers, Embiid got into it with Philly native Marcus Morris.

The pair obviously have a history - though both players seem to have histories with plenty of guys.

Marcus Morris and Joel Embiid got into it 😮 pic.twitter.com/tYFwuqtlcG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 12, 2020

Just a little pushing and shoving which resulted in double technicals.

But this young lady seemed to enjoy the show.

The most underrated part of the Embiid-Morris scuffle was this girl's reaction in the background. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8rw6zMU6lF — Erin Dunne (@a_dunne_deal) February 12, 2020

Embiid got the last laugh on the scoreboard and also left Morris feeling rejected less than a minute later.

Embiid rejected Morris right after their scuffle 😤 pic.twitter.com/TMaazppbMr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2020

