Young Jaden Springer’s work ethic highlighted by Sixers veterans

CAMDEN, N.J.–Young Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer has continued to take steps forward in his third season in the league. The No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 draft is averaging 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game in the 13 games he has played.

He continues to be terrific on the defensive end of the floor and he is taking steps forward on offense. He is taking the open 3-pointers he has received within the offense and he has shown off his ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket at the NBA level.

His work ethic has been terrific and his veteran teammates are noticing.

“I like Jaden, man,” said Marcus Morris Sr. “First of all, what he’s been through in his career like straight being in the G League. from the beginning. Similar to mine. I was a lottery pick and, having to go through the trenches to get back to where you need to be at. The best thing is that you get to see this every day, you get to prove it with his work ethic.”

Morris Sr. did have a similar path as a lottery pick. Like Springer, he spent time in the G League and he took advantage of the opportunities given to him. He sees Springer taking a very similar path.

“Guys get to see him and you could just say this is his path, you know what I’m saying?” Morris Sr. added. “Everybody’s not gonna have that cute, drafted early, playing right away path, and I told him that’s the beauty about it being a young player and grinding and grinding and grinding and whenever you get an opportunity, just make the most of it.”

It’s obvious that Springer has taken steps forward. He hasn’t been able to receive much consistent playing time due to the fact that the Sixers have proven veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

“Jaden’s always wanting to get better and he’s willing to get better, but I just think this year, we got a lot of guys, we’ve got a lot of vets to at the same time,” added De’Anthony Melton. “I know it’s been a little bit tough for him, but as long as he just focuses on getting better, staying ready, his time is gonna come for sure.”

