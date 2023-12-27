Young Hurricanes relishing chances to get on field at Pinstripe Bowl

TreVonte’ Citizen arrived at Miami as one of the nation’s top high school running backs. But nearly two years after signing with the Hurricanes, he has not played one snap.

The Louisiana native suffered a severe knee injury in his first fall camp at UM, and the injury and rehabilitation have kept him off the field for two full regular seasons. But Miami coach Mario Cristobal said the second-year running back is “available” for the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers at 2:15 on Thursday.

Citizen is one of several players who could get on the field for their biggest opportunities after limited or no playing time during the regular season.

“When these guys were called upon to step up and play, they’ve done a really good job,” Cristobal said. “They’ve earned the confidence, again, of their teammates and the coaches. … You can’t underestimate how powerful and how impactful repetitions are. The more reps guys get, the more comfortable they feel, and all of a sudden, they start playing faster, they start playing better. It’s gotten us really enthused watching some of these younger guys play.”

If Citizen does make his debut, it will be an exciting moment. But one player sure to make his season debut is quarterback Jacurri Brown. The second-year quarterback has not played all season but will start at quarterback after incumbent starter Tyler Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin. Second-string quarterback Emory Williams is out for the year with an arm injury.

Brown played eight games as a true freshman and had moments of success that he will hope to replicate against the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has the No. 10 pass defense in the nation but Brown, who brings exceptional speed to the position, could bring a new dimension to UM’s offense for the bowl game.

“The whole team’s excited for him,” Cristobal said. “He’s a tremendous competitor, and he has shown what he’s got in the games before: that he’s extremely productive and can really make explosive plays. … To have all the reps that he’s had through the course of the last four weeks, it builds a lot of confidence. The confidence that he has in himself is reflected in his teammates, and their approach to practice, and their energy and their enthusiasm that surrounds him when he makes plays in practice. He’s got everybody excited.”

The Hurricanes will need to replace several other starters who left via the transfer portal or are sitting out the bowl game after entering the NFL draft. Miami lost starting wide receiver Colbie Young, who is transferring to Georgia, and future NFL draftees Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, Leonard Taylor III, Kam Kinchens and James Williams. Cristobal did say defensive tackle Branson Deen, who will head to the pros after exhausting his eligibility, will play Thursday.

The Hurricanes will be tested on the offensive line, as the first-string linemen started all 12 of UM’s regular-season games. Miami’s returning linemen, left tackle Jalen Rivers, right guard Anez Cooper and right tackle Francis Mauigoa, rarely played with other linemen during games this year. But the Hurricanes will need two players to step up to fill in at left guard and center for Cohen and Lee, respectively.

“Up front, I think all those guys have done a good job all week long,” Cristobal said. “Ryan (Rodriguez) has certainly put in and invested a bunch of time, and his development has been incredible, especially over the last couple of weeks. when you start taking all those reps, like coach (Greg) Schiano had mentioned earlier. Him, Logan (Sagapolu), Luis Cristobal, all these guys are mixing-matching. They’re getting a bunch of reps, and they’ve done a really good job. We’re excited to watch these guys play. They work well together. I think the pride that’s instilled by Anez Cooper, by Francis, by Jalen Rivers, those guys really drive the offensive line, and they hold those guys accountable from the first line all the way back to the end.”