Young Giants fan recruits Ohtani to Bay with adorable sign originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Giants fans are helping the front office get a head start on perhaps the most important recruiting effort in franchise history.

A young Giants fan brought a sign to Angel Stadium on Monday night to lure two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to San Francisco.

“Hey Shohei,” the sign read. “No. 17 looks good in orange-n-black. Go Giants!”

Ohtani will be a free agent this winter. He was included in trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, but the Los Angeles Angels ultimately decided to buy and attempt to make one last run at the postseason with Ohtani and fellow star Mike Trout.

Entering Monday’s series opener against the Giants, the Angels had lost six straight games and are 7.5 games out of a wild-card spot in the American League.

The Giants are expected to pursue Ohtani on the open market this winter. The San Francisco fan base, which has been clamoring for a superstar for the last few years, is doing nothing but helping the cause.

