Young fan evades stewards after invading the pitch during Albania vs Spain

Stewards were deployed to the pitch during Albania vs Spain after a young fan bypassed security and started running, briefly halting the tie.

The youngster took to the turf in Dusseldorf on the 90th minute of the Euro 2024 group-stage clash.

He turned to the Albania bench after being chased by several brightly coloured security detail, before being apprehended and escorted off.

The game finished 1-0 to the outside favourites, despite 10 changes being made from Spain’s previous fixture.

Spain advanced to the knockout stages after finishing top of the group.