Young fan adorably gifts George Kittle lucky penny, predicts 49ers' win

Young fan predicts 49ers' win with perfect pregame gift to Kittle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle got the best 2-in-1 birthday present on Sunday.

While the 49ers tight end was warming up before their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, a young fan gifted Kittle a little bit of good fortune.

“A 6-year-old in the stands gave me a lucky penny pregame and said, ‘You’re going to win today,’ and I said ‘It’s almost a guarantee!’” Kittle shared with reporters in the locker room after San Francisco’s 37-15 win over the Panthers. “Gotta love it.”

Kittle was all smiles holding his newest prized possession, showing it off and appreciating how “shiny” and “great” it is.

The All-Pro tight end celebrated his 29th birthday with a win as Jimmy Garoppolo’s top target on Sunday, catching five of his six targets for 47 yards.

"My wife said to me this morning, 'You get to do something that you love on your birthday.' It’s the best gift of all," Kittle said. "And I was like, ‘Wow, the only thing that will make it better is a win.’ ... It was a great present, absolutely love being out there with the boys."

Kittle, who missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury, hopefully can take his lucky penny with him all throughout the season and beyond.

Although literally equal to one cent, the moment for Kittle truly was priceless.

