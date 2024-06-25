Young extends Everton stay as Ndiaye talks progress

Young (left) joined the Toffees last year and could be joined by former Sheffield United forward Ndiaye (right) at Goodison Park [Getty Images]

Veteran former England defender Ashley Young has signed a one-year contract extension at Everton, while talks to sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye are progressing well.

Young, 38, signed last summer on a one-year contract and made 34 appearances as they finished 15th.

Senegal international Ndiaye, 24, scored four goals in 46 games for Marseille last season after joining from Sheffield United for £20m.

BBC Sport understands Marseille and Everton are close to finalising an agreement for him to join the Toffees.

Ndiaye would become Everton’s third signing of the summer following winger Jack Harrison and midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

Former Manchester United, Villa and Inter Milan player Young has won the Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and the Europa League in his 21-year professional career, as well as earning 39 England caps.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign again," said Young, who turns 39 next month and will stay with Everton until June 2025.

"I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs but I can see how big the club is and where the club wants to get to."

He added: "I've always said that age is just a number. I'm determined - I've still got the hunger. I feel fitter than maybe I did at 21 years old."

Earlier this month, Toffees captain Seamus Coleman, 35, also signed a one-year contract extension until June 2025.