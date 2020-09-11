'I was young and my ego way too big' - Victoria Azarenka reaping benefits of age and wisdom in second coming

What a reinvention we are witnessing from Victoria Azarenka, the woman who has entered a wormhole in the space-time continuum and travelled back seven years to when she was world No 1.

After outlasting Serena Williams in Thursday night’s semi-final, Azarenka is now on a winning streak of 12 straight matches. She has even eclipsed her fellow finalist Naomi Osaka as the most compelling storyline of the tournament.

Both women carry a meaningful symbolism. Osaka has highlighted police brutality in the USA by wearing the name of a different black victim on her face mask, every time she walks out on court. Azarenka, meanwhile, has become the personification of the “working mothers” narrative that has come to dominate this tournament.

Whisper it, but when she was such a dominant hard-court force in 2012 and 2013, Azarenka was not such an easy player to root for. She was prickly and defiant – and wound crowds up with the weird ululation that she emitted every time she struck the ball.

At the 2013 Australian Open, Azarenka claimed to have rushed off court because of a “locked rib”, whereas everyone else thought she had suffered a panic attack as she tried to serve out her semi-final win over Sloane Stephens. If her relentless baseline game made her the nearest female analogue to Novak Djokovic, so too did her hard-to-quantify personality.

There is nothing wrong with a few rough edges, especially when your day job involves firing projectiles at your opponent. But Azarenka herself acknowledges that she has mellowed with age – and with parenthood too. Her son Alexander was born in 2016, whereupon she became mired in a custody dispute that postponed her comeback significantly.

Having fought back to beat Williams in three sets on Thursday night, Azarenka was asked what she remembered about their last-but-one meeting on Arthur Ashe Stadium, when she had served for the title. “I was young,” she replied. “My ego was way too big. So now it's a little smaller and the results are coming."

Challenge and ... into the final with an ace!



Victoria Azarenka has all the emotions after this three-set classic. @vika7 | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/yXyxJsmYc0



— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020

Later, in the interview room, she expanded revealingly on the same point. “When you're coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No 1 player in the world, sometimes you can start to think you're invincible and that you're better than everybody. So the ego starts to grow. It's very hurtful when it gets damaged.”

“[It was about] maturing, realising that being a tennis player doesn't make you better or worse than anybody else,” added Azarenka, who is 31. “And all you can do is try to be the best version of yourself. I try to put that [her ego] aside, but not when I play card games. It's still so big. God...”

One thing that has not changed is that ubiquitous hooting grunt – the sort of noise you might expect to hear on a fairground Ghost Train ride, while a white sheet drops from the rafters. But when Azarenka is so engaging in every other way, it feels much easier to forgive the peculiar sound effects.

No-one can deny that Azarenka and Osaka are the two form players of the moment. Not only are they contesting Saturday’s final, but they were also due to play the final of the Western & Southern Open a fortnight ago, until Osaka withdrew out of concern for the left hamstring she had tweaked the day before.

Osaka has since played three deciding sets and spent almost 10 hours on court, so we can deduce that the leg is sore rather than defunct. She says that she hasn’t been practising much in her days between matches, to give it a rest. But her rhythm and timing – which were superb in a high-octane semi-final against Jennifer Brady – have not visibly suffered. Indeed, Osaka is known for being a late bloomer at the slams, having reached the quarter-finals only twice, and gone on to lift the title both times.

One other intriguing plotline involves Wim Fissette, Osaka's coach, who has done two spells with Azarenka in the past. Nobody is better placed to assemble a gameplan against a player with a unique gift for striking the ball along the sidelines and over the higher part of the net. Having said that, even Fissette admits that Osaka tends to play on instinct rather than programming.

