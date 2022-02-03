Young Dylan uses slime to predict Super Bowl LVI champion 'NFL Slimetime'
"NFL Slimetime" host Young Dylan uses slime to predict the Super Bowl LVI champion. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
"NFL Slimetime" host Young Dylan uses slime to predict the Super Bowl LVI champion. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Without their leading scorer and rebounder, the Cardinals got across-the-board contributions in a hard-fought loss.
Jim Harbaugh informed Michigan AD Warde Manuel that he intends to stay with the Wolverines after he interviewed Wednesday with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC.
Detroit Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant is using the Senior Bowl as an opportunity to prepare for a potential role as defensive coordinator.
Jimmy Garoppolo likely will have a number of suitors this offseason, and PointsBet examines where he could end up in a 49ers trade.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo likely played his final game as a member of the 49ers on Sunday In the NFC Championship Game.
Has Jimmy Garoppolo thrown his final pass for the 49ers? It sure seems so after listening to his season-end press conference.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in order to ensure the team would wind up with the first overall pick and former Browns coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations in response to Flores’ lawsuit going public on Tuesday. Jackson responded to a [more]
Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense. Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick penned a thoughtful statement on his longtime quarterback Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL.
Tom Brady was reportedly involved in an alleged tampering scandal with the Miami Dolphins.
If you were expecting a flowery, syrupy retrospective on Tom Brady’s career, now that the QB is officially retiring, you came to the wrong place.
Fans should be thrilled about the Rams' uniform choice for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals
It looked like Jim Harbaugh was joining the NFC North, but he's now reportedly staying at Michigan
The former head coach was clearly upset.
Here's how the Big Ten recruiting rankings stack up after another national signing day.