Young Dylan shouts out some of his favorite custom cleats from Week 13 'NFL Slimetime'
Young Dylan features player's custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.
Young Dylan features player's custom cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.
One of the top offensive weapons in college football is making the leap to the next level
Amid years of indecisiveness and an awful start to the season, it's time for the Canucks to tear it all down and try again.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Brock Purdy's parents and high school football coach take NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan inside the story of the 49ers' new starting QB and how he beat the odds at every turn.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Jeff Brohm's departure opens up Purdue football's head coaching job. Here is a list of names Purdue could consider to succeed him.
What's holding Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense back? Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis believes it's a lack of top-tier offensive weapons, but our Phil Perry sees things a bit differently.
The Badgers have their next offensive coordinator per reports
Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns as a professional.
Here are the Jackson State football players that have entered the transfer portal. The list will be updated.