A young defensive back who’s making a strong case at Dolphins camp. And Butler released

If Trill Williams wishes to see what an undrafted Dolphins rookie cornerback can eventually become, he needs only to look across the room during team meetings.

Nik Needham, who parlayed a rookie free agent contract with the Dolphins into a key job in Miami’s secondary and $4 million salary this season, has become something of an inspiration to Williams, the second-year cornerback who has had an impressive start to camp.

Williams, Noah Igbinoghene, Xavien Howard at times and the other corners haven’t been able to stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (not that anybody can). But Williams has made several big plays in camp, including two interceptions. On Monday, he made a one-handed grab of a Tua Tagovailoa pass in the end zone.

In the process, Williams is making a case to be the Dolphins’ No. 4 cornerback behind Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Needham. Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list after March leg surgery but hopes to return by the regular season opener.

“It’s meaningful because practice translates to the games,” Williams said of his interception on Monday. “If I can make these plays now in front of the coaches they’ll have confidence to put me into the game to make those same plays.”

New defensive backs coach Sam Madison describes Williams as a “big, physical corner. I’m glad he came back. He has his weight down so he’s moving a lot better. He’s going to have to continue to get better. We have a lot of cornerbacks that he’s going to have to contend with. So every day is going to be like his Super Bowl. And I told him there can be no letdowns on certain plays. So he’s been doing some really good things, but it’s still a long way to go. And we still have a lot of time to get there.”

Some draft analysts projected Williams as a fifth-round pick before he played in only five games in his junior season at Syracuse in 2020, opting not to play on a torn ligament in his ankle.

He signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April 2021 but was cut three days later after failing a physical. The Saints planned to re-sign him days later, but the Dolphins thwarted that by claiming him off waivers.

He played only four defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps last season.

Madison has told him “to be more physical. If I put my hands on the wide receiver, I can take away their scheme.”

Williams wants the Dolphins to “have faith to put me in games. The goal is to get on the field and start.”

Williams, 6-1, played a lot of slot corner and some safety at Syracuse and said he has worked at both slot and in the boundary for the Dolphins. He said he learned how to play cornerback by studying Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey when he played at Florida State.

BUTLER RELEASED

The Dolphins on Tuesday released Adam Butler, who had a significant role in the team’s defensive line last season. Butler, who missed the first six days of camp with an undisclosed injury, was released with a failed physical designation. Mike McDaniel indicated last week that the injury wasn’t serious.

Butler had 17 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended in 17 games and one start in his one season with Miami. He played 53 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps.

None of Butler’s $3.4 million salary this season was guaranteed. He would have had a $4.1 million cap hit if he had been on the team this season; instead, the Dolphins will carry no cap hit on Butler because he has no dead money.

THIS AND THAT

Speaking about Michael Deiter’s foot injury that has sidelined him for all but the first practice, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he has no concern about “the regular season” regarding his availability. “We’ll see how the week plays out.”

Deiter missed nine games last season with a foot injury.

Deiter and inexperienced second-year center Cole Banwart are the only natural centers on the roster. Connor Williams, a left tackle for the Cowboys, moved to center for the Dolphins in the spring and remains at that position.

Meanwhile, McDaniel was asked his reaction to Preston Williams’ on Monday evening tweet that “just want opportunity. #smh” — which means shaking my head. He suggested he wasn’t bothered by that and doesn’t “prioritize” what players do in social media.

After practice, Williams reiterated he is not getting the opportunities he deserves. He said he hasn’t requested a trade but plans to.

Williams has not received a lot of targets through five days of training camp but did make an impressive catch on Saturday. Williams, receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen haven’t been targeted much early in camp.

Williams is competing with several others for the fifth and possibly sixth roster spots at receiver.

McDaniel, in response to the question about Williams’ tweet, said “one thing [that receivers coach] Wes Welker and I strongly connect on is we hold with a lot of responsibility preparing people and giving them opportunities.... People want to do good. I don’t hold much weight” to that tweet.

▪ Madison said he’s “very happy” with Igbinoghene “and the things that he’s doing.”

What could Igbinoghene have done differently — if anything — on Tua Tagovailoa’s 65-yard pass TD pass to Tyreek Hill on Saturday, a play that has been viewed more than three million times on social media?

“Noah is very fast, But Tyreek is as fast as well,” Madison said. “When you have those type of guys, you want to try to throw his timing off. Because when he comes off, and you give him those one, two, three steps, after that 5 yards, you can’t really touch him.”

McDaniel, on that 65-yard completion, said: “The exciting part to me was Tua did it at the appropriate time. He read the defense. That’s not the first time [they connected deep]. It won’t be the last.”

▪ Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said “everyone talks about Tyreek [Hill] and Jaylen [Waddle], their speed, them getting down the field, but those guys are doing an outstanding job blocking. They’re making it really hard for us defensively to tell whether it is run or pass.”

▪ McDaniel announces (to his team) the fastest player in the previous practice every day and said “every time Tyreek isn’t the fastest guy on the team, I build it up with the team. I say... congratulations, Tyreek, you’re third!” on the fastest time.

He said Hill topped 23 mph at practice this week. “All this speed [talk] makes him go faster.”