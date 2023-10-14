Young DC boys soccer team grew for another 3rd Region championship

Oct. 14—Doug Sandifer waited until the final minute Thursday night before he let his emotions go a little bit on the Daviess County sidelines. Sandifer waved his arms in the air, telling the DC fans on the other side of the field to get on their feet if they weren't already.

The long-time DC boys soccer coach and the team's fans were all cheering on the finish of a 2-0 win over Owensboro High School on Dale Poole Field at Shifley Park. Daviess County claimed its 10th straight 3rd Region boys soccer championship with the win over OHS, and that enough was cause for celebration.

What is astonishing about this is Daviess County has played in 21 straight 3rd Region championship games, and won 14 of those.