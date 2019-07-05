Young D'Angelo Russell wanted to model his game after Steph Curry originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kids nowadays just want to be like Steph Curry.

The Warriors superstar captured the attention of the world during his meteoric rise to the top of the NBA, with his sick handles, deadly accuracy and legendary work ethic inspiring the next generation of hoopers to play a different brand of basketball. The Curry brand.

Among those who were inspired to play the game the same way the two-time NBA MVP does, was D'Angelo Russell.

The 23-year-old All-Star played one season at Ohio State before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. After playing two seasons in LA, the Lakers shipped Russell to the Brooklyn Nets where he finally started to blossom last season. Russell, of course, reportedly was traded to the Warriors last Sunday as part of a sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn to play with his best buddy Kyrie Irving.

With D-Lo now in The Bay, a video of a young Russell explaining why he model his game after Curry has resurfaced, and Warriors fans probably will like what he has to say.

Russell now will get to work alongside Curry as he tries to take the leap from All-Star to superstar and help the Dubs continue their run atop the Western Conference.

There's no telling how long Russell will be a member of the Warriors, but at least for now he's a big part of Bob Myers' plan to retool the Warriors in the post-KD era.