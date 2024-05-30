Young cowboys, cowgirls compete in Corning

Dozens of young cowboys and cowgirls converged at the Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on May 25 for the 42nd annual Corning Jr. Rodeo where competition was strong and outcomes celebrated.

The day started with slack and then the grand entrance at 2 p.m., kicking off competition such as bronc riding, calf riding, barrel racing, pole bending, team roping, breakaway roping and much more.

Overseeing the day's events was the newly crowned Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen Paige Alexander, 12, the daughter of Jim and Heather Alexander, of Los Molinos. Alexander was crowned during the Rodeo Mixer on May 24. Crowned First Runner-Up was Cadence Alexander, 11, of Los Molinos and Second Runner-Up was Brooklyn Jean Ross, 14, of Corning.

The mixer also saw the crowning of Little Miss Rodeo Betty Cohn, the 23-month-old daughter of Daniel and Rani Cohn, of Tehama. Earning the title of Most Original was Ellie Pendergraft, Best Dressed Blake Mason and Working Cowgirl was Karley Huff.

Not leaving the boys out, going home with the title of Champion Lil’ Rodeo Clown was Tyler Girdlestone, Man-in-a-Can was Brand Christenson and Most Authentic Kase Mason.

The mixer was also home to other competitions, such as Goat Undecorating, which was won by Huksan Barnes and Sofie Grootveld; Stick Horse Barrel Racing won by Kase Mason and Hadlee Fields; and Dummy Roping won by Keaton Gill and Hudson Davy.

One of the rodeo’s crowd favorites, Mutton’ Bustin’, was won by Hudson Davey and Stetson Sedita.

During the rodeo competition, earning the title of All Around Jr. Cowboy was Cash Hill, and Tess Hill went home as the All Around Jr. Cowgirl. Luke McMullen won the All Around Sr. Cowboy title and Ava Sundberg won All Around Sr. Cowgirl. Each All Around winner received a brand new saddle.

The rest of the top winners are as follows:

• Calf Riding – Weston Burnette, Samuel Benton and James Parks

• Steer Riding – Cash Hill

• Saddlebronc – Cash Parker

• Sr. Boys Tie Down Roping – Brady Hill

• Jr. Boys Barrel Racing – Cash Hill, Tucker Marston

• Jr. Boys Pole Bending – Cash Hill, LJ Kanakis

• Jr. Boys Goat Tying – Tucker Marston, LJ Kanakis

• Jr. Boys Breakaway – no time

• Jr. Girls Breakaway Roping – Tess Hill

• Jr. Girls Barrel Racing – Tess Hill, Leah Clarey, Braedynn Cox, Brylee Small

• Jr. Girls Pole Bending – Tess Hill, Braedynn Cox, Carmen Utterback

• Jr. Girls Goat Tying – Tess Hill, Aileen Myers

• Sr. Girls Breakaway Roping – Gracie Sherrick, Ava Sundberg

• Sr. Girls Barrel Racing – Makayla Clarey, Jenna Joe Neilsen

• Sr. Girls Pole Bending – Ava Sundberg, Maddisyn Garwood

• Sr., Girls Goat Tying – Ava Sundberg, Jenna Joe Neilsen

• Jr. Steer Stopping – Tucker Marston, Kenneth Parks

• Sr. Steer Stopping – Jessie Wilson, Danica Wagner

• Team Roping – Kayne Slater/Dominic Machado, Jessie Wilson/Luke McMullen

The Corning Jr. Rodeo Association is put on annually with the support of sponsors, rodeo event staff and volunteers.