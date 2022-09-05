How young is the Commanders roster compared to other NFL teams?

Over the past few years, the Washington Commanders have built a young and talented roster through the NFL draft. Sure, the Commanders still have holes, but there is a good base of talent that has lacked a solution at quarterback.

After acquiring Carson Wentz in the offseason, Washington believes it has the missing piece. Last offseason, Washington was relying on 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team’s quarterback. Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1 and never played again.

Speaking of age, how young is Washington’s 2022 roster?

According to Spotrac, the Commanders have the 12th-youngest roster in the NFL. Washington has only seven players 30 or older on the 53-man roster, with punter Tress Way as the oldest player at age 32.

Of Washington’s seven players over 30, four are starters, including Way. Two of those start along the left side of the offensive line tackle Charles Leno and guard Andrew Norwell.

All four NFC East teams are among the 12 youngest rosters in the NFL, with the Cowboys, Giants and Eagles coming in No. 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire