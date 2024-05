[Getty Images]

Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, 21, has signed a new contract, which is expected to be announced on Friday.

The England Under-20 international made Mauricio Pochettino's squad on several occasions and is set to go on loan to an English Football League club next season.

The youngster has already had spells out at Burton Albion, Havant & Waterlooville and Bromley.