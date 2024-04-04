Young Cardinals Victor Scott, Masyn Winn embrace first Opening Day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – When the St. Louis Cardinals opened their 2024 season last week in Los Angeles, they became the first team to roll out an Opening Day lineup with four starters under the age of 23 in a century, and coincidentally, the first of such kind with four starters born in the 2000s.

All four of those players – Victor Scott II, Masyn Winn, Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman – also started Thursday’s home opener at Busch Stadium.

Scott says he’s a big fan of history like this, but even more so with how the team’s young starters align with Cardinals of the past.

“I like to say that history kind of repeats itself,” said Scott ahead of Thursday’s home opener. “You got like Willie McGee, Ozzie Smith and Vince Coleman [from the 1980s]. I would take on the Coleman role, Masyn would take on the Ozzie role and Jordan would take on the Willie role.”

For Scott and Winn, it’s also their first home opener as MLB ballplayers.

“Something I’ve dreamed about since I got drafted. Being here on Opening Day is pretty special to me and my family,” said Winn. “Feels a little cold, but I’m super excited.”

Scott was the last Cardinal to leave for the clubhouse after batting practice. He watched a pregame video on his MLB journey from the field. He also stuck around several minutes afterwards to sign for fans.

“I feel like jumping,” said Scott. “I feel like jumping and running full of excitement. The grown up in me is going to keep it bottled up. It’s an unreal experience. Just seeing all the different views and the ambience is unreal.”

Victor Scott II, one week since his MLB debut, will hit leadoff in the #STLCards home opener.



He's making the most of his experience. Strong batting practice. Stayed on the field to watch a video of his highlights and an interview. And he even signed for fans. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/g1ufj2k86b — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) April 4, 2024

Winn credits his rise to the big leagues, along with his fellow young teammates, to the Cardinals development team.

“It means a lot,” said Winn. “It really just goes to show the coaches we have in the minor league system, the coordinators do a great job helping us out. This organization is known for being professional and getting guys up.”

Winn, after a small cup of coffee promotion with St. Louis last year, has five hits, two runs and one stolen base through the first week of games.

Scott, who stole 94 bases in the minor leagues last season, has five runs scored and one stolen base through his first week of action. He says he hasn’t stopped learning since making the big-league jump.

“Just maturity. Maturity in my approach. Leaving the balls, hitting the strikes. It’s all coming down to this. Being more refined and focused, that’s what I love.”

His goal on the basepaths? “Impact. Whether it be me looking at what the pitcher is thinking, a first-to-third opportunity, a stolen base is great too, but I’m not going to bank on it. Whatever happens, happens.”

Winn told FOX 2 in spring training he wants to improve all aspects of his game and make a strong push for a Red October this year.

“Defensively, I want to go out there and play Gold Glove level defense,” said Winn. “For me, the biggest thing is hitting. I hope I take my biggest stride this year. I’ve worked with a lot of guys. … Working and trying to get everything right. At the same time, I’d like to go to playoffs this year and win a World Series. I haven’t been to that atmosphere yet, and that’ll be extremely exciting.”

Winn began the season as the Cardinals No. 1 ranked prospect via MLB Pipeline and Scott began the season at No. 4 in the rankings.

