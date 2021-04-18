Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

  • Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    1/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    2/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    3/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) shoots and scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    4/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) shoots and scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    5/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    6/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Hawks Trae Young, right, shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    7/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks Trae Young, right, shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Indiana Pacers Malcolm Brogdon, center, passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    8/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Indiana Pacers Malcolm Brogdon, center, passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Indiana Pacers Domantas Sabonis, center, shoots against Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, left, and Clint Capela, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    9/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Indiana Pacers Domantas Sabonis, center, shoots against Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, left, and Clint Capela, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela points in the crowd after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    10/10

    Young, Capela power Hawks past Pacers, 129-117

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela points in the crowd after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) shoots and scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots and scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young, right, shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Indiana Pacers Malcolm Brogdon, center, passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Indiana Pacers Domantas Sabonis, center, shoots against Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, left, and Clint Capela, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela points in the crowd after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Sunday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta has won nine of 11 at home.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana, which had won five of seven on the road.

The Hawks, who led by 20 in the first quarter, let the Pacers cut the lead to three in the second but went back up by 10 on Bogdanovic's 3 with 6:03 to go in the third.

Indiana was far from done, however, and pulled within one on T.J. McConnell's fast-break layup at the 2:21 mark of the third. Miles Turner's layup made it 89-88 before Huerter answered with a 3 in the final minute of the period.

Capela's putback pushed the lead to eight with 9 minutes remaining before Sabonis' hook shot forced a 105-all tie with 5:09 to go. After Bogdanovic hit a 3 to make it 115-109 at the 3:19 mark, Capela made it an eight-point lead less than a minute later. That essentially ended the game as the Hawks pushed the lead back to double digits in the final minute.

The Pacers, who began the day in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, missed their first 10 attempts beyond the arc before Aaron Holiday hit one to cut the lead to 43-35.

The Hawks made it 30-10 on two free throws by Young at the 3:19 mark of the first. They ended the period up 12 points, but Indiana pulled to within three on Jeremy Lamb's layup with 5:07 left in the second.

Atlanta made it 60-50 at the 1:28 mark on Capela's fast-break layup. Capela had 16 points and 10 rebounds at the break and finished with his second 20-20 game this season and 10th of his career.

Young has 17 games with at least 30 points.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Turner was a game-time decision after missing the last five games with a sprained ankle. He was averaging a league-best 3.5 blocks but ended a streak of 64 consecutive games with at least one block. ... Turner finished with nine points and seven rebounds. ... Sabonis had 14 rebounds. ... F Doug McDermott missed his third straight games with a sprained left ankle. McDermott is averaging career highs with 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Hawks: John Collins was a game-time decision after missing the last nine games with an ankle injury. He started and had eight points and two rebounds in 21 minutes. Collins, the No. 19 draft pick in 2017, leads his classmates with 44 games of least 20 points and 10 rebounds, and he's second with 79 double-doubles. He began the game averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds, second-most on the team.

NO COMMENT

McMillan wanted no part of discussing his future before the game. The Hawks have climbed to fourth place in the East under his leadership, but McMillan wouldn't say whether he favors staying with the team.

''I won't discuss any of that. My focus is on finishing the season here,'' he said. ''We've done some good things, but we still have a ways to go. So the focus is on finishing out the season.''

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host San Antonio on Monday.

Hawks: Host Orlando on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmie Johnson on being a 45-year-old IndyCar rookie: 'It's a totally different world'

    The seven-time NASCAR Sprint Cup series champion spoke to Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg about his transition to open-wheel racing - which begins this Sunday as the IndyCar season begins. Jimmie joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength allergy eye drops.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Top-10 worst wide receiver corps: Teams that need serious help in the 2021 NFL draft

    With the 2021 NFL draft a few weeks away, Matt Harmon analyzes which teams will be looking to select a wide receiver when they're on the clock.

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • European soccer split: elite clubs threaten breakaway league

    A group of elite clubs split European soccer on Sunday with plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway competition, drawing an angry response and the threat of legal action from UEFA. The moves to quit the existing structures in an apparent grab for more money and power include Real Madrid, Barcelona, the American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan. In a sign of the growing concerns across England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a Super League would be “very damaging" and demanded an explanation from the publicly silent rebels.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 2021 NFL draft: Breaking down 4 Steelers 4-round mock drafts

    Which four picks would be best for the Steelers?

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Bengals land Penei Sewell and an LSU WR in new 4-round NFL mock draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals hit on a popular combo in a new NFL mock draft.

  • Kevin Durant loves Steph Curry's circus And-1 shot vs. Celtics

    Steph Curry is doing incredible things, and he drew the attention of his former teammate.

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."

  • Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP

    Max Verstappen eased to victory in an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as he comfortably beat Lewis Hamilton, who almost crashed out after a rare error from the world champion. Hamilton hit a wall in a race that was also temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year-old Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track and the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ESPN 22: Robert Whittaker is right, but so is Jake Paul

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ESPN 22, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • How the Eagles players skipping voluntary offseason workouts will impact Nick Sirianni

    As the Eagles plan on skipping voluntary workouts, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be impacted

  • Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler sounds like he misses Joel Embiid, Sixers days

    Less than a year removed from the NBA Finals, the Heat star and former Sixer sounds a little disgruntled with the state of things in Miami. By Adam Hermann