Young Bulls win series of titles

Numerous academy teams celebrating

There has been plenty going on at our cooperation partner in youth development in recent days, with the Red Bull Football Academy able to celebrate two Austrian youth titles at the weekend! FC Liefering is also on the final straight of a very impressive second half to the season.

U15 and U18 take Austrian and international plaudits

With a 4-1 home win against their rivals from Tirol, the Young Bulls have retained the U18 youth league title. The side coached by Yuki Miyanzawa shrugged off an early deficit to equalise before the break. They then ran away with the game in the second half to complete a sensational season – with just one defeat - and take a deserved title. Our boys have impressed on the international stage recently with a win of the prestigious FIFA Youth Cup in Zurich!

The U15 side of the Red Bull Football Academy have enjoyed similar success this season. In their last youth league match of the season, the boys took a convincing 5-1 home win against the Tirol academy to finish 12 points ahead of Sturm Graz as confirmed champions with one match remaining. The team also shone recently in winning the international Cordial Cup!

© Photo: Cordial Cup

The Salzburg U16 side are still in the title race, but may miss out to Austria Vienna, who can seal the title with a win on the league's final day.

Liefering's dream spring

FC Liefering, packed with plenty of our co-operation players, ended the ADMIRAL 2 Liga season in sixth after a 4-3 win at home to Lafnitz – a huge achievement after being in a relegation battle before the winter break! The Liefering boys have notched up one success after another in the spring under coach Onur Cinel, and as of April Daniel Beichler, despite having a few players out injured. The young side are champions of the season's second half with more points to their name than any other team in the league in 2024, with even promotion-sealing GAK left behind.

33 points from 15 matches in 2024

Among those starring have been January signing Gaoussou Diakite, with four goals and three assists in eleven appearances. Adam Daghim, who extended his contract in January, has been the man with the most goal involvements this season (six goals and six assists in 22 matches). Local lad Tim Paumgartner became the latest Liefering player to sign a contract with our Red Bulls last week.