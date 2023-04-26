Vernon takes Tour of Romandie lead

British rider Ethan Vernon won stage one of the Tour of Romandie in Switzerland on Wednesday run over 170.9km from Crissier to the lake at Vallee de Joux.

The 22-year-old, who won at the Challenge Mallorca to start the season, took advantage of a shambolic and long-range, free-for-all sprint in the finale to also snatch the overall lead.

"It's the second World Tour success of my career," he said. "It feels great to win at this level."

"Leading this race is a bonus, and I will enjoy wearing the yellow jersey on Thursday," added Vernon after winning Soudal Quick-Step's 21st victory of the season.

Most of the pure sprinters had been dropped in an early attack over two hills led by the Ineos team, with British veteran Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan then pulling out with 60km to go.

Cavendish's team leader Aleksandr Vlasov also withdrew ahead of the start due to Covid-19.

Another Briton, Simon Yates, pulled out during racing because of a sudden stomach problem.

The leader of Australian outfit Jayco-AlUla had been a contender for the overall title.

The sprinters in the second part of the peloton appeared to get lost and somehow go the wrong way before local police stopped them and sent them in the right direction.

Thursday's stage is also a hilly run featuring five categorised climbs between Morteau and La-Chaux-de-Fonds.

