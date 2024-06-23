Young boy with rare condition takes the field with Charlotte Knights

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A very special moment took place at Truist Field on Saturday night as the team honored an 11-year-old boy who was diagnosed with a rare condition.

11-year-old Brantlee Mumford signed a one-day contract on Friday, and on Saturday he took the field with the Charlotte Knights.

Credit: Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Less than a year after a rare disorder left him unable to walk, the Levine Children’s Hospital patient was able to walk out with the Knights for their game against Gwinnett.

On top of that, the jerseys the Knights wore were designed by Mumford himself.

