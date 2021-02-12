How young Blackhawks hope to learn from crushing loss to Blue Jackets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
How Blackhawks hope to learn from crushing loss to Jackets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks were in a really good position to win their fourth consecutive game on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They gave up the first goal but scored three straight to take a two-goal lead into the first intermission and later held a 4-2 lead towards the early stages of the final frame.
But the Blue Jackets scored four third-period goals, including two in a span of 1:27 in the final three minutes, and handed the Blackhawks only their second regulation loss in the last 12 games. It was a gut-wrenching finish for a Blackhawks team that was starting to feel good about themselves after winning three straight against Carolina and Dallas (twice).
"It would’ve been nice to keep that train rolling and keep winning games," said Patrick Kane, who had three points (one goal, two assists) in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets. "A little disappointment right now, but we’ll regroup and go over it tomorrow and hopefully have a better result on Saturday."
The Blackhawks would certainly prefer to learn their lessons following a win, but they'll be forced to do so after a heartbreaking loss. And it won't be just one.
"A lot of lessons we can learn from tonight, no question," head coach Jeremy Colliton said. "We were in a position to win the game multiple times, at home. We did little things as the game went on that gave them momentum and, to their credit, they capitalized on their chances. We've got to manage the puck better and we've got to have some killer instinct in the third period when we have the lead and manage the game, manage the momentum better. We’ll talk about that tomorrow, we'll respond to a little adversity and get right back to winning."
It was an unfortunate result because it overshadowed the positive offensive developments, such as the Blackhawks scoring four 5-on-5 goals after failing to record one in two games against Dallas, adding another on the power play, and, perhaps most notably, Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell tallying their first career NHL goals 56 seconds apart in the second period.
"Just a bad feeling in all our stomachs and you know that one got away from us," Mitchell said. " [Colliton] just said we've got to learn from it and try not to let it happen again. It definitely got away from us but you've just got to learn how to win games, and that’s the biggest thing. We’re learning, but it still sucks though."
The lack of puck management in the third period is something every Blackhawk pointed to as a reason for the collapse. They had a tough time breaking pucks out and didn't make it hard enough on the Blue Jackets to gain zone entry.
The Blackhawks have been proud of the way they've been able to win those low-scoring affairs this season, but protecting a lead and shutting the door in the third period is something that will certainly be talked about at practice on Friday.
"We have a pretty young team," Beaudin said. "We just have to play harder and simple when we have the lead. We had a couple of turnovers there in the third that gave the other team some juice. If we can clean that up, it’ll be better for us."
Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.
Download
Download MyTeams Today!